PXP Financial, Travelpack to enable end-to-end payments processing

One of the UKs independent travel companies, Travelpack has been supplying flights and package holidays for over 30 years. Teaming up with PXP Financial as its acquiring bank and utilising its gateway services, Travelpack now benefits from a fully unified payments platform.

As such, Travelpack will operate across all channels for its payment needs, including point-of-sale (POS), ecommerce, and MOTO, as well as all major credit card schemes.

In recent news, PXP Financial has partnered with MoneyNetint to provide cross-border payment processing in the US and EU.