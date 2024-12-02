PXP Financial, MoneyNetint to enable cross-border payments processing

MoneyNetint offers a wide range of global payment services, from multi-currency ewallet, FX conversions, send direct-to-bank-account transfers using local payment networks or SWIFT, to credit card processing, capture international payments without high transfer fees or delays and local currency account.

Partnering with PXP Financial as its acquiring bank, MoneyNetint is now able to offer all major global credit and debit cards processing as well as alternative payment methods such as vouchers, ewallets, online and offline banking while achieving reduction of their operational cost since reconciliations and payment related processes will be managed by PXP Financial.

PXP Financial originates from the merger of two established payments companies, PXP Solutions & Kalixa. PXP Financial provides a single unified payments platform to accept payments online, on mobile and at the point-of-sale.