PXP Financial launches, offers payments for merchants

PXP Financial is a merger of two payments companies, PXP Solutions and Kalixa. This new brand delivers integrated payment technologies with PMS and POS systems, including online payment channels and tokenization services. All these services support merchant operations, aiming to help increase revenue and streamline the customer experience.

PXP Financial’s platform supports payments across industries such as retail, hospitality, cruise, digital goods, and food and beverages, with clients including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Urban Outfitters, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

According to the press release, the current services will be expanded over time with a range of financial services assisting clients in optimising funding and working capital.