



After launching its first project in the US market in 2024, the partnership is poised to extend into additional regions, offering better payment solutions to a wider audience.

In the future, this collaboration aims to improve regional coverage and investigate emerging technologies, such as in-store payment orchestration and next-generation POS systems. This partnership will ensure that Xolvis’s customers enjoy a simplified payment experience across multiple channels, increased flexibility, and the advantages of fully integrated payment solutions.

Moreover, the partnership between Xolvis and PXP has the potential to bring significant business benefits, providing Xolvis access to PXP's advanced payment gateway and global processing network. Meanwhile, PXP expands its presence in the car rental industry through Xolvis's expertise. Together, their combined technological capabilities enable quicker market entry and improved service delivery.

This announcement closely follows PXP's new brand identity and the launch of its omnichannel platform, PXP Unity, marking its transition into a technology-driven global commerce ecosystem. This platform upgrades commerce by providing real-time data insights, enabling merchants to design their payment systems with detailed control. By merging solutions with engineering, PXP Unity integrates commerce globally, showcasing PXP's dedication to supporting merchants of all sizes.

The platform features intelligent payment routing and other extensive capabilities

PXP's platform features intelligent payment routing, in-depth data analytics, and extensive reporting capabilities. With a single integration, businesses can accept payments through all channels—be it online, mobile, or in-store. Annually, PXP processes over EUR 30 billion through its consolidated gateway.

Officials from Xolvis stated that through this collaboration, the company can strategically broaden its current ecommerce network, allowing it to offer customers access to more than 100 payment service providers, banks, and a variety of POS providers.