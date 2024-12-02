The collaboration aims to integrate PXP’s payment technology with Net Affinity’s booking system, allowing hotels to manage reservations and payments within a single platform.

The integration is intended to help hotels streamline payment processing, reduce fraud risks, and handle international transactions more efficiently. By incorporating PXP’s payment infrastructure into Net Affinity’s system, the partnership aims to improve transaction security and the overall booking experience for guests.

Improving payment security and efficiency in hospitality

Representatives from PXP noted that Net Affinity’s expertise in hotel bookings made them a suitable partner. They stated that the integration of PXP’s multi-channel payment solutions with Net Affinity’s platform would simplify payment processing for hotels and strengthen fraud prevention measures.

For PXP, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand within the hospitality sector. Net Affinity, in turn, benefits from incorporating PXP’s payment technology into its booking system, providing hotel clients with improved operational efficiency.

Hotel guests may also experience a more seamless and secure booking process as a result of the partnership. The integration allows hotels to provide more payment options, implement better fraud protection measures, and facilitate international transactions more effectively.

PXP and Net Affinity aim to address several challenges for hotels, including:

Reducing fraud and chargebacks: PXP’s fraud detection tools are designed to help hotels mitigate financial risks by minimising chargebacks and fraudulent transactions.

Improving booking-to-payment conversion rates: The integration of PXP’s payment system with Net Affinity’s platform aims to improve the booking and payment process, potentially reducing abandoned transactions.

Officials from Net Affinity, stated that the company’s goal is to simplify hotel operations so that hoteliers can focus on guest experience. They added that integrating PXP’s payment system would allow hotels to spend less time handling payments and more time catering to their guests.