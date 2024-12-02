PwC Operate purchases AML tool

KYC/AML (Know Your Client/Anti-Money-Laundering) is a regulatory requirement which protects banks, financial institutions and regulated bodies from being used by criminals for money-laundering crimes. It also helps banks understand better their clients and financial dealings.

KYC-Pro automates efficiencies around some of the processes, improving compliance rates, reducing costs and freeing teams to be more productive in other areas. The digital programme was developed by FSCom, and it supplements PwCs expanding technology portfolio, which supports clients with solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and other forms of smart automation.

PwC Operate was created to support growing demand from multi-national organisations dealing with political, economic, and regulatory change.