Purolator initiates US - Canada logistics service

The cross-border arm of Purolator, the parcel and freight firm owned by Canada Post, the company said its new Purolator Logistics solution will provide a range of logistics capabilities including warehousing, storage, fulfillment and returns processing.

Company officials said the new solution will complement its existing line-up of courier, freight, transportation and logistics services to provide a revised supply chain offering. The one-stop-shop supply chain solution is aimed at supply chain efficiency, distribution costs reduction and speed to market increase, Purolator officials claimed.

Purolator is 91% owned by Canada Post and provides about 20% of Canada Post Group’s revenue, turning over USD 1.6 billion in 2013 and making a USD 66 million pre-tax profit. The company has a network of 175 facilities, 129 retail delivery centres and more than 580 shipping agents.

The company, which has 11,633 employees, shipped 133 million items in 2013, a 3.6% drop from 2012.