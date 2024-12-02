Pure Commerce and Citibank Launch enter strategic alliance

The partnership states the implementation of an integrated payment solution with MICROS Payment Gateway in the Grand Hyatt Singapore and other hotels.

The MICROS Payment Gateway is a payment solution designed to specifically facilitate integrated payment support for the MICROS suite of enterprise hospitality products, including OPERA, MICROS 3700, MICROS 9700 and Simphony. It enables hotels to manage point-of-sale, customer service and card payment systems with one fully integrated terminal.

Pure Commerces fxCHOICE also provides a new revenue stream for these hotels in Singapore, by enabling them to make foreign exchange commissions on every international transaction converted.

Founded in 1997, Pure Commerce provides currency and payment services to banks, acquirers and multinational corporates worldwide. The company has offices in Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Zurich and London. Pure Commerce’s revenues for 2012 have reached almost USD 15 million, which has grown at a compounded annual rate of almost 30 percent over the past three years.

Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.