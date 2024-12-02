PunchOut2Go, BigCommerce to provide B2B e-procurement order automation

The partnership is meant to help BigCommerce merchants around the world leverage their BigCommerce store to enable e-procurement customers to have the ability to integrate PunchOut Catalog and B2B order automation, reducing costs and errors while increasing procurement workflow efficiencies. As part of the BigCommerce Partner Program, the PunchOut2Go for BigCommerce app is now available to BigCommerce merchants, and provides the ability to easily transact electronically with e-procurement customers.

PunchOut2Go is aUS-based B2B technology integration and data translation company specialising in the integration of ecommerce applications, procurement platforms, and punchout catalog functionality. PunchOut2Gos cloud-based gateway solution integrates and automates punchout catalogs, electronic purchase orders, e-invoicing, and other B2B order automation integrations.