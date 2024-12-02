PumaPay listed on CoinAll exchange

The system is built around an open source blockchain-based protocol that decentralises a whole layer of transaction processing services. The PullPayment Protocol allows adopters to process transactions using nearly all the billing methodologies, and combines the flexibility and ease of use of credit cards with the potential of the blockchain.

Moreover, PumaPays PullPayment Protocol provides flexibility of crypto payments in day-to-day transactions through fast transaction processing and low fees. PumaPay allows multiple payment scenarios, such as traditional one-time transactions and recurring payments, utilities, top-up, pay-per-use, and other models. Also, while PumaPay Cryptocurrency Wallet app already supports cryptocurrency conversion, the company has also released the Wallet API, which will enable 3rd party wallets to support subscriptions.