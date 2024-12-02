PumaPay announces integration of cryptobilling with the NATS platform

NATS is a family of open source products that are tightly integrated but can be deployed independently. PumaPay is a blockchain payments system that provides an open-source ‘free-of-charge blockchain-based protocol’ that decentralises the transaction process.

According to the payments provider, the PumaPay PullPayment Protocol enables customers to authorise merchants to withdraw or ‘pull’ funds from their account, based on pre-approved terms. This pull mechanism is the defining feature of the PullPayment Protocol.

Overall, this solution allows merchants to set up their typical billing models in the business console, and in doing so, customers can pay via the PumaPay wallet, utilising the cryptocurrency of their choice.