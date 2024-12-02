



Puma is using Adyen’s unified commerce platform to deliver an augmented and flexible customer experience, both online and offline, across its stores and events such as Formula 1.











Puma have been working with Adyen since 2020 to unify its previously fragmented payment systems. By migrating to Adyen’s single platform, Puma has optimised backend operations, improved reporting accuracy, and accelerated store and event rollouts in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and other European markets.





Highlights of the collaboration

Unified payment experience – Before 2020, Puma collaborated with multiple payment providers across various markets, leading to operational inefficiencies and inconsistent customer experiences as the multinational business scaled. Adyen’s unified platform includes both online and in-store payments in a single ecosystem;

Rollouts accelerated – In Australia, Puma deployed Adyen’s POS terminals across 26 stores within a month, fully remotely, effectively eliminating the cost of in-person deployment in a vast geographic market. Singapore and other markets adopted the same deployment model;

Omnichannel inclusion – Puma is optimising its omnichannel model to improve conversion rates and ensure augmented transactions, preventing missed sales opportunities by assisting customers in completing purchases at the moment. Customers can buy online and return in-store, or purchase in-store and receive goods from other store locations or warehouses, eliminating friction and maintaining a convenient buying process;

Customer-led payment strategy – Puma adapts to local customer preferences, including credit cards, e-wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options. As a result, Puma can activate local payment methods via Adyen’s platform, meeting regional preferences without technical complexity;

F1-ready payments – For events such as Formula 1, Puma leverages Adyen’s mobile and scalable solution to process thousands of transactions efficiently.

The partnership highlights a growing trend among global retailers to consolidate fragmented payment systems into unified platforms, optimising operations and the customer journey across multiple channels.