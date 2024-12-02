PullPayment Solution 2.0 launched on Mainnet

PumaPay’s PullPayment Solution Version 2.0 key characteristics include:

• Convenient subscription that offers time-based fixed-amount recurring billing, where the number of billing cycles and their frequency are determined by the merchant.

• Free trial subscription that provides a delayed subscription where the payment cycle starts only after a predetermined free-trial period.

• Single payment with subscription that allows customers to pay an initial charge for a certain period, followed by a subscription.

• Single pull transaction that gives the option to execute a one-time PullPayment, suitable for most everyday purchases.

Merchants will now be able to reduce costs on exacerbated card transaction fees, as well as to avoid chargebacks and any associated fines. They are only paying blockchain gas fees, and all transactions on the blockchain are immutable. Also, the transaction settlement is done immediately, thus eliminating merchants’ waiting period for funds arrival, and the negative impact on cash flow.

PumaPay’s PullPayment solution allow users cryptocurrency payments, without having to pay any transaction fees, all while protecting customer anonymity. PumaPay cryptocurrency wallet supports the new billing models, which facilitates users the complete transaction control, and gives them direct access to their subscriptions to make any changes free of charge, without third party involvement. For instance, users can cancel their subscription themselves directly from the wallet and don’t have to rely on merchants.

The cryptocurrency wallet is available for both Android and iOS to support recurring payments in PMA tokens and allow users to send, receive and store PMA, ETH and any ERC20 tokens from their devices. The PMA token is already available on cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Bittrex, UpBit, HitBTC, or CoinBene.