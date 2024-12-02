Publicis Sapient, Microsoft aid the launch of first digital trade bank

The two businesses aided in the creation of the entirely new bank by providing it with implementation strategy, technology and client experience from the outset.

Publicis Sapient will function as a digital partner of the bank, utilising the Microsoft’s intelligent Cloud-based security and data solutions, making the entity the very first trade bank that is fully digital from the outset and built on data to provide a single view of the client and all banking operations.

Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank officials said that they have set out to build a transformative trade finance bank that mitigates risk and delivers an integrated, real time offering to clients. In building a fully cloud-based and data-driven enterprise, they aim to improve cross-border trade finance and stimulate collaboration within a growing trade ecosystem.