Publicis Sapient and Microsoft partner to boost trade finance

Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, and Microsoft have announced their partnership supporting the launch of the world’s first end-to-end digital trade bank, Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank (AGTB).

The bank will aim to bridge the USD 1.5 tln deficit by overcoming barriers to conventional trade finance and banking; according to Publicis Sapient, as a result, global GDP could increase by nearly 5% and trade by 15%.

The bank said it would offer client-centric trade banking services to a broad range of corporate clients to dramatically reduce costs, risks and improve efficiencies in the financing of trade. Headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial centre, based in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, with additional offices to follow, ADTB will facilitate trade between the Middle East, Asia and the UK.