Public e-procurement adoption spikes in Italy and Europe–JAGGAER survey

The research was based on 250 interviews with Italian public procurement organisations, designed to measure how digital purchasing has changed public procurement processes. The survey found that more than 80 out of 100 organisations use technology in the tendering phase alone.

On average, one out of five bodies use technology to collect needs and to set up the planning process, while 19% of the sample use technology for the selection of suppliers and the management of supplier’s registers and lists. The report shows that Italy is now projected towards the full digital public procurement cycle, in line with the EUs leading countries/

Compliance in the public sector is an important issue, and sampled organisations are concerned with complying with evolving public procurement regulations and with data and process security requirements. Additionally, these organisations are interested in solutions that provide interoperability, are user friendly, and can be implemented in an efficient manner. The survey also measures digital procurement penetration in the public sector across Europe, how e-procurement solutions are used, perceived advantages of e-procurement solutions, and personnel training challenges when instituting new solutions.