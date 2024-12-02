PSP International relaunches as Optal

Optal founded eNett International in 2002, and in 2009, formed a joint venture with Travelport, a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions.

As a partner of MasterCard, Optal’s wholly owned subsidiary, Optal Financial Limited, which operates as an electronic money institution in the UK, has signed an agreement with eNett International to become the primary issuer of eNett’s core offering, MasterCard Virtual Account Numbers (VANs).