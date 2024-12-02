PSI-Pay partners KERV to support alternative payments

The partnership utilises PSI-Pay’s MasterCard licence that allows Kerv contactless payment ring users to pay in 38 million locations worldwide. Kerv users will be able to fund their account via debit or credit card, bank transfer or PayPal, either via a manual load, or the auto top-up service. In addition to contactless payments, Kerv users may make online or in-app purchases with their virtual card.

The Kerv contactless payment ring enables contactless NFC payments up to GBP 30 (contactless payments limits vary by territory), manage funds and receive transaction alerts via app, SMS or website, also it can be linked to an optional contactless prepaid card to a Kerv account for higher-value transactions.

PSI-Pay is an FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulated company that provides digital account and payment card facilities to the international market.