PSCU adds First Datas FirstSense solution to boost its fraud offerings

Thus, FirstSense enables PSCU owners to identify at-risk payment cards and prevent fraud before it happens, by leveraging threat intelligence and analytics garnered from the dark web. The solution from First Data was introduced in 2016 and employs a variety of proprietary data collection methods and advanced analytical tools to identify accounts at risk throughout the fraud lifecycle.

Integrated with First Data’s DefenseEdge fraud decisioning solution, FirstSense enables financial institutions to use indicators of risk exposure to create rules and strategies that allow institutions the ability to prevent potential fraudulent transactions in real time. For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

In recent news, PSCU announced the addition of Linked Analysis to its comprehensive set of integrated fraud offerings. The company enables PSCU to look at the connection between unrelated accounts in an effort to identify fraud before it occurs.

PSCU offers digital payments solutions for credit unions to optimize their member experience. Leveraging digital technology, the union supports the success of nearly 900 owner credit unions representing over 22 million accounts.