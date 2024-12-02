The partnership will establish a unified process which allows citizens to register for their National ID and open GCash accounts at PhilSys-On-Wheels locations, thus supporting the PSA’s mission to expand National ID registration access.











Digital wallet access in the Philippines

The initiative creates a solution for Filipinos looking for both government identification and financial services access, following the launch of the Digital National ID system by the PSA and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. The digital ID serves as a valid proof of identification and age, facilitating government and private transactions.

Following the announcement, 56% of GCash users are utilising their National ID as the primary form of verification, further encouraging digital identity adoption. The move eliminates traditional challenges, enabling users to participate in the digital financial ecosystem and fulfil their identity verification requirements.

GCash mentions that the collaboration with PSA supports their shared commitment to extending financial inclusion to underserved communities by offering a venue to register in Barangay 194, Pasay City, where individuals can register for an ID and open a GCash account at the same time. The government aims to modernise its identity infrastructure through the PhilID programme.

The programme will guide Filipinos when it comes to mobile wallet solutions, helping them manage daily transactions and improve financial health and stability. This will accelerate economic participation among previously underserved communities, supporting the country’s broader financial inclusion goals.Individuals participating in the programme can complete their National ID registration while getting access to GCash’s platform, setting up a foundation for engagement with the government and financial services. The PhilID is an ID card, with a mobile version launched in 2021, which can be presented as proof of identity to built trust during public and private interactions.