Proximity payments in the US alone to reach USD 210 bln by 2019

According to eMarketer estimates, this continuously increasing user base, more merchants will be willing to accept proximity payment, more consumers will continue using their phones to pay for products, and proximity payment will quickly become the norm across the US. 2016 will see USD 27.05 billion in mobile payments, which is triple the expected transaction value of 2015.

By 2017, mobile payments will reach USD 61.75 billion and in 2018 USD 114.63 billion. By 2019, the end of eMarketer’s study, proximity payments in the US alone will reach around USD 210.45 billion.

In 2019 only USD 149.79 billion is expected to be spent on m-commerce, compared to the USD 210.45 predicted to be spent through proximity payment. M-commerce sales estimates provided by eMarketer do not include mobile travel sales, which could exceed USD 94.8 billion by 2019; if combined with m-commerce sales for the year, this amount to USD 244.59 billion.

By 2019, eMarketer expects that slightly less than 10% of total retail sales in the US will come from ecommerce and just 2.7% of total retail sales will come from m-commerce.