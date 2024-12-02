AudioCube represents a multi-lingual payment alert audio mechanism that features ad network integration for merchants and retailers. The product acts as a real-time transaction settlement system irrespective of the payment gateway. In the company press release, Porxigy officials emphasised AudioCube’s potential to improve the banking and fintech landscapes of India.

The product is able to simplify the integration of payment gateway applications by consolidating multiple applications onto a single Soundbox, thus eliminating the need for multiple sound boxes for each payment gateway.

AudioCube is Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G-enabled, and it is available in 120 cities in India at the time of writing. The dust-resistant device supports 24 Indian languages and has multiple customisation options including a dynamic QR with a LED display, a thermal printer, integration for any network, and dual screens. According to its creators, the battery lasts 3 days and can be charged back up via a USB Type-C connector. AudioCube supports all major payment wallets, including PayTM, PhonePE, Google Pay, and BharatPE.

More information about Proxgy

Proxgy is an Industrial IoT startup recognised by DPIIT and focused on providing modern solutions for various industries. The company aims to transform the way businesses operate and improve user experiences by leveraging technology to create secure and customisable products.

When it comes to securing investments, the India-based company has secured the top position and received a cash award of USD 50,000 at SuperNova Championship at GITEX Africa 2023. The 2023 edition of Gitex Africa witnessed the participation of over 700 startups from across the world.

It was also a highly funded company at Shark Tank India (2022), as it managed to secure investment offers from multiple entities. The company has six proprietary products at the time of writing and has received over 25 patents in India for its various solutions to solving everyday problems for blue-collar workers. Proxgy is also in the process of closing its seed round at a USD 17 million valuation.

Other noteworthy Proxgy products include Lockator, which offers smart locks for industrial containers, trucks, and equipment, as well as a smart safety helmet that was designed to improve worker safety and communication. These solutions are equipped with features such as real-time tracking, environment processing, 360-degree live video communication, and gas leakage detectors.