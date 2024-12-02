Proxamas Digital Enablement Platform provides HCE and tokenization

The Digital Enablement Platform is a suite of digital payments solutions to facilitate card issuers’ adoption of NFC payments based on host card emulation (HCE) and tokenization technologies.

Proxama’s DEP allows card issuers to implement a solution that delivers HCE app provisioning, including EMVCo compliant tokenization; transaction processing and de-tokenization; HCE Credential management for both Visa and MasterCard; and HCE Payment SDK which enable NFC payments in an existing phone app such as mobile banking.

Proxama’s DEP can be fully integrated with Proxama’s range of mobile proximity marketing and loyalty services. These products integrate smart loyalty, couponing and offers into the mobile experience through beacons, NFC tags and QR codes.

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.