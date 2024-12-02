Proxama, VALID sign 3 year licensing agreement in Latin and South America

Under the terms of the agreement, VALID is set to integrate Proxama’s TapPoint suite of mobile wallet, mobile marketing and loyalty applications into VALID’s offer to a number of customers in the region. These include banks and mobile network operators throughout the Latin and South American markets.

VALID is a Brazilian-based company, with a global presence and production in Argentina, Spain and USA. Founded in 1957, VALID is a supplier of financial cards, providing solutions related to means of payment, telecommunications, identification systems and digital certification.

In recent news, Proxama has partnered with Cryptomathic, a solutions security provider, to launch a mobile contactless payment solution, dubbed EMV Tokenised Transaction (EMV-TT).