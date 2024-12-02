Proxama, Ubiquitous partner for beacon-enabled taxis in the UK

The Proxama Network connects consumers to brands via their smartphones using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons. The partnership will plan to install up to 4,000 beacons into taxis in London and across other major cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, meaning that passengers can receive context-relevant messaging, as they travel to their destinations.

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.

In recent news, Proxama and Sygnity, a provider of mobile e-payment solutions in NFC and HCE technology, have entered a strategic partnership and international reseller agreement.