Proxama teams up with Exterion Media, receives GBP 1 mln government grant

Proxama has also unveiled that it has been awarded a GBP 1 million grant by Innovate UK (an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills) as part of their aim to support the UK’s high streets.

Proxama’s proximity marketing division, which focuses on connecting consumers to retailers and brands via Bluetooth Beacon technology, will provide Exterion with a managed service to deliver proximity marketing services to consumers’ smartphones, whilst using public transport. The contract is for up to three years and the first phase will look to build on the trial conducted on buses in Norwich late in 2014, with a rollout to UK major cities.

Proxama has secured a second grant for GBP 1 million from Innovate UK as part their aim to strengthen the UK’s high streets. Following on from the Mary Portas review of the challenges facing the UK high streets, Innovate UK has been seeking to support businesses working closely with the UK’s high streets. In June 2014, Proxama unveiled that it had been granted GBP 100,000 from Innovate UK to develop mobile proximity marketing and loyalty services across the City of Norwich. Proxama competed against approximately 30 other business to secure this second grant which will be paid over the next two years.

The initial grant of GBP 100,000 enabled Proxama to create Loka, a mobile application that enabled merchants to engage shoppers using Bluetooth beacon technology delivering promotions and information as they pass by their stores. This additional GBP 1m will allow a full scale rollout to other UK cities, in addition to further development around the technology. Loka, is a community loyalty and information mobile application which can be deployed in high streets nationally providing consumers with access to information and promotions.

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.

In recent news, Proxama has launched its Digital Enablement Platform (DEP).