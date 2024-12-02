Proxama, Sygnity team up for plug-and-play mobile services

As a result of the partnership, Sygnity will resell Proxama solutions for NFC mobile payments, tokenisation, HCE, advanced pin management and smart card life cycle management in Poland.

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.

In May 2015, Proxama signed an agreement with Navy Federal Credit Union.