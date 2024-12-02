Proxama, Stanchion enable card issuers to plug-and-play mobile services

The agreement will enable card issuers and processors to design and deliver new services to meet the needs of their customers for payment solutions. As a result of the partnership, Stanchion will resell Proxama solutions for NFC mobile payments, tokenisation, advanced PIN management and EMV enablement.

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.

In recent news, Proxama has entered a partnership with Ubiquitous, a UK provider of beacon-enabled taxis.