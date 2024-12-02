Proxama, PrePay Solutions partner for mobile contactless payments

Under the terms of the agreement, PPS (jointly owned by Edenred and MasterCard) and Proxama are set to enable PPSs customers to make contactless payments via their mobile device, leveraging Host Card Emulation (HCE).

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.

In recent news, Proxama and HID Global, a global provider of identity solutions have teamed up to create a solution enabling the deployment of mobile web-based coupon and loyalty schemes.