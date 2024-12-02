Proxama launches services and experiences on Googles beacon

Eddystone is a beacon certification platform from Google that aims to build an ecosystem of trusted partners that offer full-stack integration with the platform. The certification program was launched in Q2 2016 and only two location service providers – including Proxama – have graduated. Google selects its location service providers, companies capable to offer services and experiences on a beacon platform, but do not themselves manufacture beacons, based on their ability to enable compelling user experiences.

According to Juniper Research, revenue from beacon-triggered content may reach USD 44 billion by 2020. Additionally, over 71% of that revenue will be driven through highly targeted and contextually aware ad-supported services.

Recently, Proxama partnered Skyscanner on an innovative web engagement campaign targeting consumers on the move via Google Nearby and its network of Eddystone supported beacons.

Proxama specialise in transport based mobile proximity services, using Bluetooth beacon-led technology, to deliver the most accurate and reliable mobile location and behavioural data for digital advertisers and agencies.