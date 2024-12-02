Proxama and Cryptomathic launch HCE-based payment solution

The solution leverages Host Card Emulation (HCE) enabling contactless payments to be made in the same way as using a contactless card via a NFC mobile handset.

The Proxama-Cryptomathic solution can be used to enable existing mobile applications with a new software-based security infrastructure that works across debit, credit, pre-paid and gift card schemes. It does not require any Point of Sale (POS) infrastructure changes to be made by merchants because it works with existing contactless payment terminals.

With EMV-TT, card issuers can launch a mobile contactless payment service without having to rely on a secure element provider or Trusted Service Manager (TSM).

EMV-TT also enables the migration from the HCE to the standard Secure Element based approach or vice-versa if the bank or network operator wish to change their deployment or partner strategy in the future.