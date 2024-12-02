Provi rolls out ProviPay to further digitalise B2B payments

Executives from Provi are happy to bring an end-to-end online solution for their retail and distributor customers with the expansion of ProviPay. Solving for the burdens and challenges their customers face with their digital solutions enables them to grow their business and generates impact for the entire beverage alcohol industry.









Facilitating payments management

ProviPay was introduced to Provi marketplace users to make invoice tracking and payments more streamlined. The solution enables retailers to view invoices and submit payments to multiple distributors online in one place rather than keeping track of paper invoices for their beverage orders and issuing checks to their distributors.

In a review, officials from Nissi’s Entertainment Venue & Event Center said that ProviPay has been an essential tool as they shifted operations towards digital, particularly in a post-pandemic world. As they reopened their business, making and managing payments online through their key wholesale partners has given them the ability to streamline their beverage ordering process. They look forward to more distributors adopting this solution in the future.

Since its digital payments solution went live, Provi has launched new features for a frictionless and compliant payment experience between retailers and distributors. ProviPay retail users can now view invoices and invoice details, sync multiple bank accounts, pay their distributors with a click of a button, schedule payments for the future, set up autopay, and even view and apply available credits to invoices.

The company also recently announced it had evolved ProviPay to adhere to state-specific payment regulations and plans to roll out the solution in select markets throughout the US later in 2023. The company stated that ProviPay is adaptable to meet market regulations for Cash-on-Delivery (COD) and Credit Term Markets.