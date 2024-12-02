Provenir launches REST API based microservices functionality

This functionality enables engineering and risk professionals to collaboratively create and implement risk processes, exposing them as REST APIs, which may include risk models, scorecards, predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms and data integrations. A microservices based architecture has become popular, allowing teams to develop, test, and deploy discrete easy to maintain functions without disrupting overall operations.

Provenir is a privately held company which provides risk analytics and decisioning solutions to multiple financial segments including SME lending, consumer credit and lending, auto lending and financing, commercial lending, commercial real estate finance, and fintech.