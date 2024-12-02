Prosodie teams up with Limonetik for cross-platform payment system

The solution integrates the multi-channel customer experience through Limonetik payment marketing applications.

An affiliate of the Capgemini group since July 2011, Prosodie-Capgemini designs and hosts front office services for accounts.

Limonetik has developed a technology which turns payment flows into standard bank card payments. Limonetik allows these payment methods to enrich payment pages with marketing and loyalty tools: loyalty points, vouchers, promotions, complementary payment with a bank card, etc.