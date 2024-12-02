ProPay releases ProFac Expresss for Payment Facilitators

ProPay is suited to support the needs of software developers, service providers, online marketplaces and other businesses in need of merchant aggregation. ProPay provides payment facilitators with payment processing solutions and all the services necessary to operate a payment facilitator model without aggregating in traditional processing environments.



ProFac Express includes Online Application and Boarding, via which ProPay provides payment facilitators with APIs to create an online application or the option to utilise ProPay’s online, short-form merchant application to deliver an automated boarding and underwriting process that includes co-branded landing pages and documentation to speed up time to market.

It also includes Underwriting Services and Risk Management, which is ProPays full-service underwriting and ongoing risk management tool as part of ProFac Express. This allows payment facilitators to focus on their technology and services while knowing that ProPay is examining accounts from the initial approval process through the transaction processing lifecycle.

ProPay’s ProtectPay platform provides software integrators, payment facilitators, SaaS providers and online marketplaces with the tools necessary to implement payments processing. Along with tokenization and encryption services, the ProtectPay platform provides a single interface for multi-currency processing, sub-merchant funding, collection of service fees, accounting, holds, reserves and even the ability to fund to a branded prepaid card if desired.

The platform also offers recurring billing capabilities along with an automatic credit card updating service for payment facilitators requiring an account on file service for auto-shipments or periodic billing. Additionally, ProPay integrated the Guardian Cybershieldsm service with ProtectPay to provide a suite of fraud protection tools for payment facilitators operating in the card-not-present space.