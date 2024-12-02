Project PAI proposes PoS and PoW for hybrid mining

PAI is an open-source blockchain project that wants to let everyone create their own AI, and the team is planning to use the blockchain to secure the data needed to create what they refer to as a Personal AI, or PAI. Currently, the PAI blockchain is a PoW blockchain, with mining limited to a whitelist to prevent attacks, however, with the hybrid mechanism, Project PAI is looking to open up mining to everyone.

Moreover, Project PAI published an updated roadmap, which included a new whitepaper for a PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism that will combine the strengths of both mechanisms in an effort to reduce each of their respective weaknesses. In addition, it highlights advantages of the new model, such as protection against majority attacks by requiring PoW miners, and PoS validators to work in tandem.

The roadmap also includes an end-to-end authentication tool and support for PAI Coin APIs, which will enable developer tools to build dApps and accept PAI Coin. The project’s goal is to create a secure environment where AI-enabled avatars can serve as digital proxies for a real-life person.