ProfitSword, RubixCloud partner to provide accounting platform

The integrated solution is designed to allow a single hotel or an entire portfolio of hotels to easily add themselves to a robust, hospitality-specific technology and support environment with little setup and effort. Hoteliers can also benefit from preferred pricing that would otherwise be difficult to locate for such enhanced functionality.

WVCRCs accounts payable automation solution captures invoices with a mix of OCR and human review to ensure accuracy prior to being routed for approval and payment. Providing its users timelines and a customer service network for enhanced support, core components of WVCRCs services also include overseeing accounts payable and the processing of payments, including employee expense reimbursements.

WVCRC further works to reconcile single bank accounts and recording transactions that may not otherwise be captured through other technology integrations. Other functionalities provided by WVCRC include reconciling credit card activity, noting payoffs within the accounting system, recording bi-weekly payrolls and reconciling general ledger accounts on a continual basis for customer access to current and accurate financial information.