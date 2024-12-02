ProfitStars to help financial institutions mitigate online bill pay fraud

iPay ESM is a web-based monitoring and reporting solution designed to help financial institutions mitigate online bill pay fraud and comply with regulations. Now, iPay bill pay clients can combat fraud while complying with the FFIECs evolving regulations for internet banking security.

iPay ESM features fraud analytics that track strategic bill pay functions and flag items that need immediate attention. The solution uses analytics to determine if the behaviour is expected and legitimate as compared to historic data and patterns. The combination of alerts and reduced false positives enable financial institutions to better manage potential threats around the clock.

As the latest addition to the Gladiator Enterprise Security Monitoring solution, financial institutions leveraging iPay ESM may use the expertise and support of Gladiators regulatory compliance and certified security experts. The solution includes integrated reporting features that can be securely accessed at any time, allowing financial institutions to produce reports for employees or examiners.