Profitero offers data insights for brands in Japan ecommerce market

The company is producing FastMovers reports for Amazon Japan, which rank the best-selling products across key categories on Amazon, and at the same time has extended its alliance with global management company Nielsen to deliver tailored ecommerce solutions. FastMovers report series are released monthly to show which products have the best sales performance across key categories on Amazon.

In its first Amazon Japan FastMovers report, Profitero analysed the beer and spirits, dog food, hair care, makeup and skincare categories. The report showed a higher propensity for customer reviews among beer and spirits shoppers and a significantly lower number of skin care reviews (42 for each product, on average) when compared to Amazon US (2,310 reviews) and the UK (457 reviews). Insights such as this will guide brands’ strategies for optimising performance in the Japanese ecommerce market.

An increased focus on Japan is also important to Profitero’s alliance with Nielsen, which already offers Profitero’s Digital Shelf 360 product suite to its global brand clients, helping them to correlate online performance with actual sales data. eMarketer estimates that despite having the world’s second-highest digital buyer penetration (82%), Japan’s online activity is geared toward local merchants and the country still has one of the lowest cross-border buyer penetration rates in the world.