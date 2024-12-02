ProfiStars launches managed security services suite

The company’s solution Gladiator Total Protect is a full-scale suite of managed IT, network security and compliance services to address cybersecurity and compliance management for financial institutions. It leverages malware protection, firewall management and monitoring, and near-real-time incident alerts to assist in protecting financial institutions and their customers at all touchpoints, including mobile devices, internal networks and branch offices.

ProfitStars solutions and services include JHA Payment Solutions, Information Security & Risk Management, Online & Mobile, Lending, Financial Performance, and Imaging/Data Management.

Jack Henry & Associates is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Apart from ProfitStars, they also own Jack Henry Banking, which supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions, and Symitar which is a provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes.