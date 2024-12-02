Procon Solution announces partnership with Conferma Pay

The partnership will provide Procon and Conferma Pay Travel Management Company (TMC) clients with a fully automated virtual payment solution to streamline invoicing processes, to remove manual intervention, and to provide productivity gains in the administrative processes.

The integration will enable Procon clients, within the EMEA and APAC regions, to benefit from Conferma Pay’s payment platform. The partnership is also a result of Procon’s investment in the UK market, where Conferma Pay provides solutions to over 500 TMCs.

Procon Solution and Conferma Pay have worked in partnership to deliver this integration, which is available to clients immediately.