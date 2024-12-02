The integration allows businesses to offer Trustly’s instant bank payment solutions on their platforms, increasing conversion rates, reducing costs, and expanding into new markets.

This partnership highlights the companies’ shared commitment to providing merchants with flexible, efficient, and cost-effective payment solutions. By combining Trustly's A2A payment network with ProcessOut's payment orchestration platform, the companies aim to simplify bank payments and support the growth of digital businesses across Europe.











Offering merchants optimised instant bank payments

Merchants across the UK and Europe are looking for quick and cost-effective alternatives to traditional card payments. They need payments that are not only simple and convenient but also conversion-driven. According to Finextra Research, one in four merchants is expected to adopt A2A payments for online transactions by the end of 2025. This is a projected 30% increase in A2A payments in the European market. By the end of 2029, the number is expected to increase to three in four merchants.

Trustly's direct bank payments provide a secure, high-converting A2A solution that helps merchants lower card processing fees and minimise chargeback risks. Combined with ProcessOut, this enables merchants to integrate Trustly within their payment stack and benefit from features such as dynamic failover and data-driven insights to ensure the highest chance of acceptance for every transaction.

By combining Trustly's A2A payment network with its optimisation capabilities and European network, ProcessOut aims to support businesses to improve conversion rates, reduce unexpected costs, and expand into new markets conveniently.

Through this partnership, Trustly aims to make the integration process easier for merchants, reducing reliance on costly card networks and minimising chargeback risks. With ProcessOut, the company is committed to simplifying A2A payments at scale, helping merchants leverage higher conversion rates, lower costs, and access to new markets.