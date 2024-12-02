Procesos MC Peru now accepts JCB cards

JCBI has begun building a merchant acceptance network in Peru from 2003 to facilitate card use for the 3 million annual international visitors. While the new partnership enables JCBI to further its aim of expanding JCB brand card acceptance in Peru, it also provides Procesos with the means to bring more sales opportunities to its merchants.

Procesos, established in Lima in 1999, is one of the two largest acquiring and processing companies in Peru, and has sharply increased the number of affiliated merchants, reaching around 70,000 in the country.