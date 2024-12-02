PRO Unlimited introduces mobile app designed for suppliers

The US-based contingent workforce management software developer designed The Wand Mobile Supplier App for iOS to enable account managers, recruiters, sourcers and billing specialists to manage items throughout the contingent workforce lifecycle, all without ever touching their desktops or laptops. Wand Mobile allows these users to respond to action items and increase productivity, accomplishing primary contingent workforce tasks such as:

Scheduling and coordinating candidate interviews: Recruiters and sourcers can send interview times to candidates via SMS or email, and candidates can accept or decline without having to log into Wand.

View new requests: Account managers can see new requests, drill down into engagement details and forward to recruiters – from their iPhones.

Review and confirm expenses: Billing specialists can view submitted expenses, peruse related receipts, and confirm the expenses.

Manage candidates: Users can view candidate profiles and resumes, contact candidates, and even reschedule interviews or withdraw candidates from requests.

According to PRO Unlimited, the Wand Mobile Supplier App leverages the features of iOS devices (an Android version will launch later in 2018), offering swipe-and-tap elements and a consumerised interface