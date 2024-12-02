Priviti launches in Australia ahead of new Open Banking regime

In addition to the new open banking legislation, the legislated Consumer Data Right will give Australians greater control over their data and enable them to choose to share their data with trusted recipients for purposes they have authorised.

Priviti says it is helping banks get ready to comply with new legislation and enable consumers with control over how their personal data is shared, with the launch of its consent management solution into Australia and New Zealand.

Priviti is supported in its entry into Australia by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government organisation responsible for the growth of Irish enterprises globallly.