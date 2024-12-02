Priviti and Accurassi partner to boost Consumer Data Right compliance

Priviti’s solution captures explicit customer consent for data sharing and Accurassi’s platform provides personalised bill comparison services for energy customers.

The announcement comes at Money20/20 Europe, where Priviti has joined an Enterprise Ireland fintech trade delegation. Founded in 2002, Accurassi provides data services to the energy market, financial services and state governments. Its proprietary platform enables personalised comparisons of energy providers using data from consumers’ utility bills.

Following the Australian government’s response to the Review into Open Banking in 2018, Australia’s major banks will be required to make data available on credit and debit card, deposit and transaction accounts and mortgages by February 2020.

The government’s legislated Consumer Data Right gives Australians greater control over their data and enables them to choose to share their data with trusted recipients for purposes they have authorised. This will first apply to the banking sector, followed by the energy and telecommunications sectors.