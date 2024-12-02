PrivatBank to start accepting JCB cards in Ukraine

Furthermore, the international operations subsidiary of JCB started JCB merchant acquiring operations in Ukraine on October 31, 2019. All JCB cardmembers travelling to Kiev and other cities will be able to use their JCB cards for purchases at merchants and for cash advances at ATMs of PrivatBank throughout Ukraine planning in spring 2020.

This partnership will allow both the merchants affiliated to PrivatBank to add a new brand as an incremental sales opportunity, and JCB to offer its over 130 million cardmembers wide acceptance in Ukraine, according to the official press release.

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine said 14,200,000 travellers visited Ukraine in 2018 and it was forecast that the number of visitors would increase to 17,000,000 in 2019.