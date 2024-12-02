Priority partners with Datacap for enhanced unified commerce solutions

Datacap's universal payments integration delivers instant access to major payment processors and leading hardware OEMs in North America with a robust feature set. Together, Datacap and Priority will support ISOs and merchant service providers to bring unified commerce to even more merchants and small businesses.











Elevating compatibility, consolidation, and growth for merchants

The integration creates a universal payments integration of Datacap’s platform with Priority's MXTM Merchant (MXM) Suite of solutions to offer customers enhanced compatibility with processing, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and other Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) benefits.

Under the integration, customers can process payments seamlessly and consolidate reporting, inventory management, and reconciliation processes. Additionally, the integration supports scalability, flexibility, and growth by accommodating evolving needs of merchants for secure and simplified processes with reduced manual data entry and mistakes from human errors.

Officials from Priority said they always strive to provide their clients with robust payment technology. This partnership with Datacap aligns with their mission to deliver their clients an exceptional customer experience with enhanced operations. They are strengthening their innovation and value propositions by increasing their competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Datacap said that as the payments landscape continues to evolve at speed, they aim to provide their base of technology partners with forward-looking functionality and processing solutions coupled with top-tier support. Their partnership with Priority Payments and integration into Priority's MX Merchant (MXM) Suite enables Datacap partners to take advantage of Priority's comprehensive toolset without requiring additional development or certification resource.





What does Priority Technology Holdings do?

Priority is a unified commerce company with a native embedded finance platform that seamlessly integrates modern end-to-end payments processes with treasury and banking solutions, and data analytics and insights. Companies count on Priority's technology to collect, store, and send money in managing their business and consumer operating accounts.

Priority's solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses (MTL), built-in regulatory compliance (AML, OFAC, BSA), underwriting, and risk mitigation, all supported by customer service. With Priority, companies move money faster, monetise payments, accelerate cash flow, enhance customer experiences, facilitate embedded commerce, and significantly reduce costs.