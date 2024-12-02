PrioriPay brings e-wallet, acquiring and card issuing services to Romanian merchants

The project is based on three main pillars, namely e-wallet, acquiring and card issuing. The e-wallet and card issuing services provide a series of services such as: instant transfer between electronic accounts, access to funds no matter where the client is located (via internet / ATM /POS). The services are available for customers worldwide.

Acquiring service is an alternative for online Romanian merchants accepting cards issued by MasterCard and Visa.Currently, this service is available only for the merchants registered in Romania.

Market research predicts that in 2015 over 100.000 individuals will use the platform for local and international transfers as an alternative for the services used in present.

