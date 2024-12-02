Printemps Paris integrates Alipay Plus

Through a simple integration, Kakao Pay and AlipayHK are now accepted at Printemps Paris, enabling Korean and Hong Kong shoppers to make payments using their most familiar payment app.

Besides Alipay, Kakao Pay, and AlipayHK, Alipay+ also supports other partner e-wallets, including GCash (the Philippines), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand).











Printemps is among the first batch of major high-end retailers in France to leverage Alipay+ solutions for a smooth payment journey for consumers from Far East. For instance, Asian e-wallet users would experience a more transparent and real-time in-app display of their payments in both euro and their home currency.

Printemps will also leverage Alipay+ marketing solutions to engage consumers with a variety of shopping experiences and promotions through their payment apps. As part of the launch campaign, consumers can redeem a special reduction offer throughout summer 2023, with more perks and offers to follow in future.





Promoting tourism in France with an augmented payment experience

The partnership with Alipay+ is expected to boost Printemps that stands as a prime spot for Asian tourists who seek a unique shopping experience. France was among the top European destinations for premium Asian consumers, and during the first six month of 2023, France was the fifth most popular global destination for overseas Chinese travellers, according to Alipay statistics.

Printemps's collaboration with Ant Group began in 2015 when it added Alipay, China's payment app that serves over 1 billion consumers, to its accepted payment options. The pair partnered to introduce instant tax refund services to Alipay users for more convenience.

Developed by Ant Group, Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and are able to enjoy marketing offers from merchants through Alipay+.

Officials from Printemps said they have already been a pioneer with the successful integration of Alipay in 2015. Since 1865, Printemps has always been at the forefront of innovation so partnering with Alipay+an obvious choice for them. Alipay+ is a great new solution since it enables them to create 360-degree campaigns targeting the Asian market to engage customers on a regular basis, promote Printemps’ unique selling points, and encourage them to visit Paris and shop at Printemps.